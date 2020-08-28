City of Conway to repair break in water line, may cause travel delays or lower water pressure

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway Public Utilities will be closing a portion of the road while they repair a water line break on 16th Avenue between Hwy 501 and Elm Street.

The City said while they are hopeful water service will not be interrupted, there could be low water pressure or interruption of service for businesses or homes in the immediate surrounding area during the repair.

Drivers are asked to use caution while in the area as crews work to make the repair.

