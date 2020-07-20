City of Conway to vote on amendment to mask ordinance at Monday meeting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway City Council is set to vote Monday on an amendment to their emergency ordinance that requires masks to be worn in public.

Starting at 4 p.m., the meeting will be held via Zoom due to health and safety concerns around the spread of COVID-19. The public can access the meeting at their website.

