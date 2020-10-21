City of Conway votes to use FEMA money to help in Hurricane Florence recovery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The City of Conway unanimously voted Monday in favor of using Federal Emergency Management Agency money to help with recovery from Hurricane Florence.

The city currently has 10 potential projects in the works, but nine of them still need approval from FEMA and will require environmental reviews.

These projects were all places that were damaged during Hurricane Florence in 2018. FEMA has offered funding to help the city repair the damage in the riverfront area of the city.

In total, the city can spend around $1.5 million of the money on public projects, according to the city.

All of the above projects will still need approval, except for the Marina Lift Station, which has already been engineered, according to the city.

