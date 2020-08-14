City of Florence names new Fire Chief

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The City of Florence announced the promotion of a long time Florence Fire Fighter to Fire Chief.

Shannon Tanner was named Florence Fire Chief, effective Saturday, according to a press release.

“I am honored and humbled to work with such an outstanding group of men and women who make up our organization,” Tanner said. “It is my goal to continue providing the highest level of fire and emergency services to our citizens while preparing and planning for the future.”

Tanner has recently celebrated 23 years with the Florence Fire Department and has spent more than 35 years in fire service. He joined the department in 1997 and has risen through the ranks.

Tanner earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Columbia Southern University and serves on numerous state and local fire service boards and commissions. He is also an adjunct instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and teaches all levels of classes as well as many specialty classes, according to the release.

“The City is very fortunate to have someone of Shannon’s character and professionalism available to assume leadership of the City of Florence Fire Department,” City Manager

Randall Osterman said. “Shannon’s expansive fire department knowledge will be an asset in our continued efforts to provide excellent service to the community.”

