City of Florence plans to redevelop Irby Street

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – City officials in the Pee Dee have a plan in place to improve corridors for redevelopment near Downtown Florence.

The goal city leaders have in mind is to improve the area to attract tourism and businesses.

“I think Irby street has been pushed to the side. I think there’s a lot of nice restaurants that are here but I think there’s definitely room for improvement,” said Bazen’s Family restaurant employee Brenda Borck.

According to city officials, the community can expect to see building being fixed overtime to fit the downtown “look”.

“It’s designed to bring some incentives to help create redevelopment but also to move Irby Street to kinda of an urban development that is more similar to what you see or you get closer to downtown,” said city manager Drew Griffin.

Griffin said Irby St is not the only redevelopment plan the city has in mind.

“We will also overtime probably look at Evans street, west of downtown towards 5 points and we get a lot of interest on highway 52 between I-95 and the developing downtown,” said Griffin.

“We could use some new restaurants for competition. Whatever stores they bring I think it’s going to be great for business,” said Borck.