City of Loris releases program to report issues in the community

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – If you live in Loris, you might have an easier way to report issues going on in your neighborhood with just a few taps on your phone.

It’s called “TextMyGov” which is a brand new program that was just released this week.

The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can report anything from pot holes, make online payments, see agendas, jobs or if you want to apply for a building permit. You can text any of those keywords to (843) 428-6444 and get a reply.

Interim City Clerk Keith Massey said the program gives people an easier way to report an issue, get more information, has a question or wants to report something going on they think they city should know.

“Everybody uses cellphones now. They stay connected to social media and surf the internet and even our citizens they can connect with us. What this does is not only have them go to our website, it also makes them use their cellphone to connect with us,” Massey said.

Massey said the city gets all kinds of calls from a stop light not working, pot holes, online payments, business licenses and permits. Massey said this new program can be a big help for people who live in the city to get their problems taken care of as quickly as possible and make sure everyone gets their issues solved.

“From the ladies and gentlemen that work here, they facilitate phone calls all day long. Of course, some of them get forwarded to me or I hear the complaint that hey I am talking to you now but I have called two or three times and was forwarded and left a voicemail for code enforcement or whoever was in charge and never got a call back,” Massey said.

Massey said the city hopes to expand this service. To learn more about this program, click here.