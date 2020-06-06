City of Lumberton establishes weekend curfew for protests

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The City of Lumberton established a weekend curfew due to some recent protests turning violent. Friday’s curfew goes into effect at 9pm and ends at 6am Saturday morning, Those same hours are in effect until Tuesday morning at 6am.

If you are a first responder, emergency personnel, or documented medical personnel this curfew does not apply to you. To those coming and going to work you are also exempt, but must have reasonable documentation or proof of employment.

City Attorney Holt Moore says officers could cite an intentional violator but that is not the overall goal.

“The intent is not us to be arresting our citizens for violation of the curfew,” Moore says. “We’ve always had good corporation from our citizens. We’ve had curfews during the hurricanes and things like that. I think the citizens know that we have their best interests at heart,” Moore continued.

Here is the full declaration and the curfew dates and times: