City of Marion unanimously passes mask resolution, asks for continued social distancing

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion City Council unanimously approved a face mask resolution at a special called meeting on Monday, July 6.

While the Mayor and City Council are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, they also ask for people to continue practicing social distancing.

The next Marion City Council meeting will be on July 14.

