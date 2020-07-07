City of Marion unanimously passes mask resolution, asks for continued social distancing

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion City Council unanimously approved a face mask resolution at a special called meeting on Monday, July 6.
While the Mayor and City Council are encouraging everyone to wear a mask, they also ask for people to continue practicing social distancing.
The next Marion City Council meeting will be on July 14.
