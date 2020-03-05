City of Myrtle Beach forming new committee for art and culture

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is working to form a Cultural Resource Committee.

The nine volunteers would focus on historic preservation, community appearance, art and culture.

While there is an Arts and Innovation District in the downtown area, the recommendations of the committee could be made citywide.

The primary goal is to bring more cultural or artistic businesses or experiences to the City, something Lauren Clever, the Executive Director of the Downtown Development Office, says is a request they hear often.

“This is certainly something we hear,” Clever said. “That we don’t have enough arts and culture in Myrtle Beach so this is an opportunity to bring that to Myrtle Beach. What is it? I don’t know. Those are conversations that are yet to be had and it will be interesting to see what they come up with.”

In the approved Arts and Innovations District that is part of the Downtown Masterplan, a CCU performing Arts Center is under construction. Clever tells News13, the City is also looking into the possibility of bringing a library, the Children’s Museum and the Art Museum on the south end about moving to the district.

Clever says this is part of the City’s push for more art and culture in the area.

“That could be anything, it doesn’t necessarily have to be paintings or anything like that, Clever explained. “There are so many other things that are considered culture. Music, you know if it’s glass blowing, something or anything that can be a part of our Arts and Innovations District.”

To be on the committee, people must live in or own a business in Myrtle Beach. To apply, send a letter of interest and resume to the city clerk at jstanford@cityofmyrtlebeach.com or bring the documents to City Hall.