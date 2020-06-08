City of Myrtle Beach to reopen recreational centers with restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Government will reopen three recreational centers on Monday, June 15, to members with revised hours.

Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium, Mary C. Canty Recreation Center and Pepper Geddings Recreation Center are the facilities to reopen. Hours will be Monday – Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The reopening only applies to the facilities’ weight rooms, cardio rooms and indoor track. Members will be limited to 30-minute workouts. City personal will maintain reduced capacity limits.

Basketball courts, showers and pools will remain closed.

Exercise classes will not resume, but virtual classes will continue through the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism YouTube channel.

Recreation membership dues have been suspended until mid-August.

