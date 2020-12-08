City of Myrtle Beach votes to team up with non-profit for downtown development

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – New development may be coming to the downtown area of Myrtle Beach this coming year, thanks to a non-profit organization.

One Grand Strand is proposing a partnership with the city to make the area more appealing to investors and young professionals.

In Tuesday’s city council meeting, phase one of the downtown master plan to adopt the “One Grand Strand Downtown Development framework” was voted to be approved. That now means the city manager can begin the process of developing the 2021 advanced implementation plan.

One Grand Strand conducted a year long study of the downtown area and found areas of improvement, which include walkability, career and housing opportunities for young professionals, and general safety.

You can view One Grand Strand’s entire presentation by following this link.