Claim of two girls being kidnapped in Marlboro County ruled hoax, girls admitted to running away

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A claim maid by two children that they were kidnapped during the early hours of November 10 in Marlboro County has been ruled a hoax.

Early on November 10, Marlboro deputies received reports of two young girls standing on the side of Beauty Spot Road by themselves, according to deputies. A passerby saw the children and picked them up before calling police.

Once authorities arrived on scene, the girls told deputies two men wearing welder masks broke into their home and kidnapped them, authorities said.

The girls claimed they were carried into a white van, and were able to escape, fleeing on foot, according to authorities.

When inconsistencies on their stories arose, the girls admitted to running away from home to go live with another relative, deputies said. The girls were then returned to their mother.

At this time, according to authorities, there is no evidence to support rumors of a white van targeting children in the Bennettsville area. People are always encouraged to contact 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

