Class action suit against Tidelands claims medical records were compromised

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A class-action lawsuit has been filed in Federal court over the recent Tidelands Health computer network virus.

The suit claims the recent ransomware attack disrupted operations by blocking access to patient information and medical records. As a result, the plaintiffs suffered from a disruption in their medical services, the suit claims.

Tidelands previously said no protected health information was accessed, but the lawsuit filed on Tuesday claims patients’ medical records were compromised and medical care was disrupted.

The suit claims personal information was compromised and unlawfully accessed. Specifically, the complaint states: “Information compromised in the Ransomware Attack includes names, demographic information, date of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or identification card numbers, employment information, health insurance information, medical information, other protected health information as defined by the HIPAA, and additional personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) that Defendant TH collected and maintained (collectively the “Private Information”).”

Dawn Bryant, with the health system, said shortly after the attack, “Because of the precautions taken by our IS team, the spread of the virus was stopped quickly. No data was lost, and no protected health information was accessed.”



The plaintiffs have asked for a jury trial.