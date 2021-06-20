Claudette could restrengthen into tropical storm as it moves through Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tropical Depression Claudette could restrengthen into a tropical storm as it passes through the Carolinas late Sunday and early Monday morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Watch for coastal Horry County, including the Myrtle Beach area, on Sunday morning due, in part, to an increasing wind threat. Models showed the storm could slightly redevelop as it nears the Gulf Stream and encounters less wind shear.

IMPACTS

  • Wind: 20-30 MPH, with gusts up to 40 MPH
  • Rain: 2-4 inches with isolated higher amounts
  • Isolated tornadoes
The heaviest rain and wind will arrive Sunday night. The threat should end by Monday morning.

