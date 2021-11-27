Clear skies, cool temps stay the course through the week

The rest of the weekend continues to feature clear skies with cool temperatures, a pattern we will see last through the upcoming week.

Overnight the clear skies allow the temperatures to drop into the upper 30s inland and mid 40s along the coast. We see a slight warm up on Sunday as temperatures rebound into the mid to low 60s by the afternoon. This is helped by a breeze out of the southwest at about 10 mph.

Sunshine stays put as high pressure is locked in place over the Carolinas through the entire upcoming week. The coldest night will be Monday night, where lows area-wide will be in the 30s, in the low 30s near freezing inland, and upper 30s along the coast. After cool afternoons on Monday and Tuesday in the upper 50s and low 60s, we see a return of 70 by the middle and end of the week. Not a single rain chance in sight over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT: Clearing with lows ranging from the low 40s coastal to mid 30s inland.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs pushing to the low and mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 30s inland and low 40s along the coast.