Clearing skies, summer-like week ahead

Clear skies continue to slowly take over across the area the next few days. Due to the north winds, temperatures will remain mild in the middle 60s. Clouds continue to linger in the morning along the coast, as clearer skies start off inland. Despite the sunshine, the cooler north breezes keep temperatures below 80 degree Monday afternoon.

By Tuesday that area of low pressure will be exiting to the northeast and high pressure will be moving in to offer lots of sunshine through the rest of the week. With all that sunshine highs will be in the middle to upper 80s, but morning low will be looking nice in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny inland to mostly cloudy at the beaches. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.