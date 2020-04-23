Clemson Board of Trustees approves tuition, mandatory fee freeze for 2020-21 academic year

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson University’s Board of Trustees announced Thursday that they approved the university’s plan for a tuition and mandatory fee freeze for the 2020-21 academic year for all in-state and out-of-state students.

According to the release, the housing and dining fees are not mandatory and university officials said a decision on those fees will be made at a later date.

“The tuition freeze provides a bit of stability for our families during these uncertain time,” President Jim Clements said. ” I want to express my thanks to our Board of Trustees for their leadership in taking this timely action as Clemson continues to provide a great value to our students and to the State of South Carolina and its citizens.”

According to the release, the announcement marks the first time the university’s tuition has remained constant in recent years.

“Our Board is keenly aware of the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is having on many of our students and their famililes,” Clemson Board of Trustees Chairman Smyth McKissick, said. “The decision to hold the line on tuition is consistent with Clemson’s student-centric approach to providing a relevant, high-quality educational experience in as efficient a manner as possible.”

Clemson officials announced earlier an immediate hiring freeze, a reduction in travel expenses and other temporary budget cuts, according to the release.

“Like many other institutions of higher education nationally, Clemson has been affected financially by the pandemic and we’ve already taken steps to control our costs,” Executive Vice President for Finance and Operations Tony Wagner said. “Our University is in a position to make this commitment to our students because of the ongoing focus on efficiency of each of our colleges and departments.”

