Clemson University adds first LGBTQ living community

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Soon, several rooms inside Gressette Hall will turn into a Living and Learning Community for LGBTQ students and allies.

Students began to see a problem when there was no living community for LGBTQ students.

So Tyler McDougald and others in Clemson’s student government decided to do something about it.

“There are members of our planning committee that were working on this 9 and 10 years ago, and for one reason or another some obstacle always came up,” McDougald said.

Their efforts were heard. As Clemson University announced this week, there will be a new space in Gressette Hall where 20 LGBTQ students and allies will live.

One leader of the effort, Sophie Finnell, said her experiences as a resident assistant at Clemson allowed her to realize the need for this.

“Your first year on campus and living in a supportive environment can either make or break your next four years at Clemson and beyond,” Finnell said. “Having a place that supports you and accepts you and provides you with resources and is knowledgeable of those resources.”

Another huge leader in this step forward was McDougald, who serves as the Inclusion and Equality Chairman for student government.

He spent over a year advocating for the new community, but he says it’s all thanks to the voices of students that it came to fruition.

“The lack of progress that we see with institutional LGBTQ support, the community is so tight knit, it’s so supportive, and it’s loud,” McDougald said. “Nearly everything that has happened on Clemson’s campus relating to queerness has emanated and grown from students.”

Even though they say this is a great step, their work isn’t over.

Some other efforts the LBGTQ community at Clemson is pushing for are more gender-neutral bathrooms and ally training for every resident assistant on campus.

The university released a statement saying they are making great strides in their support of the Queer community at Clemson.

LATEST HEADLINES: