Clemson University announces mandatory furlough program for employees

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson University is implementing a furlough program for employees due to financial impacts stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a news release Monday, Clemson said the mandatory furlough program will begin September 1st and continues through the end of December.

The number of furlough days an employee must take is determined by the salary of each employee, and approximately half of Clemson’s full-time workforce statewide will be impacted, according to the release.

This move comes in addition to Clemson’s ongoing hiring freeze and other cost reduction measures that have been taken to mitigate the financial impact of the pandemic.

Contracted employees who are not mandatory participants in the furlough program will take a pay reduction equivalent to their comparable salary bracket in the mandatory furlough program.

Additionally, President Clements and all athletics employees making more than $400,000 annually have voluntarily taken at least a 10 percent reduction in compensation.

Overview of Furlough Program Details

• Employees must take their required number of days off without pay between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31.

• State law prohibits employees from working while on furlough, and days must be taken in full-day increments.

• Nine-month employees with partial-day furlough responsibility must take full-day increments with the exception of the partial-day balance. (i.e., Those with 2.3 days must take two full days and .3 of a day.)

• Employees will continue to receive health care, retirement and other benefits while on furlough, and will be credited for their state employee service time.

• Employees may not use annual leave, compensatory time, their optional holiday, or sick leave to offset the impact of the furlough.

• Affected employees will receive individual communications via email from the University’s Office of Human Resources detailing specifics of their furlough.

