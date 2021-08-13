Clemson, UofSC to offer student incentives for proof of vaccination

Blank COVID-19 vaccine cards are seen in a photo released by the La Verne Police Department on June 8, 2021.

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA/AP) – Clemson University and University of South Carolina announced they will offer incentives for students who provide proof of vaccination.

Students at Clemson University who upload their proof of vaccine prior to Sept. 30, will receive $50 of Paw Points and will be eligible for a drawing for additional prizes, according to The Division of Student Affairs.

Drawings

• 20 students will receive a $300 Barnes and Noble gift card

• 10 students will receive a new iPad or laptop

• 5 students will receive a free year of unlimited meal plan

• 1 student will receive a free tuition for a year

Interim University of South Carolina President and trained epidemiologist Harris Pastides announced the weekly prize giveaway Wednesday as part of a “vigorous vaccination campaign.”

For 12 weeks during the fall semester, students who upload their vaccine card or who get vaccinated through University Heath Services will be entered to win a variety of prizes. Proof of vaccine must be entered by Thursday of each week and the winner s will be randomly selected each Friday.

UofSC Student Incentives

Full tuition discount

Half tuition discount

Football game tickets

MacBook Air laptops

Apple Airpods

iPad Mini

$250 meal plan cards

$500 bookstore cards

Garage parking passes (Spring)

Pop-up events with food prizes

Branded T-shirts, buttons, laptop stickers

UofSC Faculty and Staff Incentives

Garage parking passes (6 months)

$1,000 travel grants

Apple Airpods

iPad Mini

$250 CarolinaCards

$1,000 supply grants

Professional association memberships

Branded T-shirts, buttons, laptop stickers