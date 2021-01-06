Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Clemson’s star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is leaving the football team and declaring for the NFL Draft.

Lawrence made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning in a video captioned with “Thank you, Clemson…”

“To all my teammates over the past three years, it’s been the most fun ride I’ve been on. I look back at these three years, I have the best memories. Winning a national championship, winning a lot of games and it’s not even that, just more so all the little moments, being in the locker room, being at practice, spending every day together,” he said.

He is expected to be selected Number 1 overall by the Jackson Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“My time here has been amazing, and I’ll be a Clemson Tiger forever,” he said in the video.