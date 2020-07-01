Clio PD officer hospitalized after patrol vehicle hydroplanes on Highway 9

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – A police officer with the Clio Police Department is in the hospital Tuesday night due to injuries sustained in an afternoon crash.

According to Clio Police Chief Chad Cheras, the male officer’s patrol vehicle hydroplaned while on Highway 9 around 5 p.m. It happened near Cottingham Creek. The incident resulted in the officer’s vehicle ending up in the woods.

Chief Cheras says the officer is doing well and in good spirits but is in some pain at Scotland Memorial Hospital. It’s not clear how long the officer will remain in the hospital.

Stormtracker13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson said parts of Marlboro County received rain around 4 p.m. Tuesday. You can check out live weather conditions by clicking here.