Clouds and scattered showers for your Sunday

We’re starting off our Sunday with some fog and clouds in spots, throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see more clouds develop over the region mixed in with pockets of sunshine. We’re also going to be seeing the chance for some very scattered showers throughout the afternoon as Tropical Storm Arthur moves northward off the coast.

Waves at the beached will be a little larger and rip currents will be strong this afternoon and over the next few days. A cold front will move into the area late Monday causing showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s. The chance for showers will continue Tuesday through Thursday. Warmer, drier weather will return by the end of the week.

Today, Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, Upper 70s and low 80s along the beaches, mid to upper 80s inland.