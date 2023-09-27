Cloudy, cooler weather will stick around. A cold front has pushed south of the area, allowing cooler air to move in for the next couple of days. It will also stay rather cloudy with a slight chance for a shower through Thursday. High temperatures today and Thursday will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will slowly break up on Friday, and high pressure will settle in for the weekend and into next week. This means sunny, warm weather for the weekend with highs in the 80s. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.