CMC to end drive-thru COVID-19 testing options due to supply chain issues

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — After Friday, Conway Medical Center will be ending the drive-thru COVID-19 testing option in an effort to conserves testing supplies because of supply chain issues.

Symptomatic patients will continue to be tested within clinic testing sites, according to the hospital system.

If a test is needed for work, school or travel, you are encouraged to find a community testing location near you through the SC DHEC website

If you have symptoms and need to be seen by a healthcare professional for treatment and a COVID test, contact your primary care provider.

