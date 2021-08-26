CMC to hold free vaccine clinics in Marion for those 12 and up

MARION, S.C. – CMC Pediatrics and CMC Primary Care Marion will offer free vaccines in Marion to those ages 12 and up.

The vaccines will be given from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. -12 p.m. on Sept. 1. Appointments are required. To make an appointment for a vaccine, call (843) 234-7428. The office is at 1211 North Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.

Conway Medical Center offers the Pfizer vaccine.

“The data is clear. There is no doubt whatsoever that patients who get vaccinated against the coronavirus do better clinically. Period,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson. “The top three things to do? Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. It’s truly our first line of defense to combat this virus.”