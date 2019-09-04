Coast Guard closes Charleston Harbor, ready to respond when storm passes

Breaking News Alert
CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Coast Guard shut down Charleston Harbor at 8:00 a.m., which means vessels may not enter or transit without permission as Hurricane Dorian moves near the South Carolina coast.

Deputy Commander Nick Wong from Coast Guard Sector Charleston said crews they are preparing for the storm and top priorities are to protect the public, maintain safe operations in the waterways and to respond as quickly and efficiently as possible one the hurricane passes through.

“Our Coast Guard units and assets are strategically positioned to be clear of the impacts from the storm, once the storm passes, we will be able to bring those forces back together to begin rescue operations and re-open our critical port infrastructure,” said Wong.

Once the storm passes, Deputy Commander Wong urges people to maintain awareness that there are still dangers on the water. He said there may still be hazards out and you may not be able to see them.

Pleasure craft are advised to seek safe harbor, beachgoers and surfers should refrain from any activities in the water until Hurricane Dorian has left the area and conditions are safe.

