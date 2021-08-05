Coast Guard offloads $1.4B worth of cocaine, marijuana at Port Everglades in historic haul

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS News/Nexstar Media) — The U.S. Coast Guard has offloaded $1.4 billion worth of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades on Thursday.

The 59,700 pounds of cocaine and 1,430 pounds of marijuana were seized in multiples interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, officials said.

“This is the largest drug offload in U.S. Coast Guard history,” the service posted on Facebook.

Coast Guard Captain Todd Vance, a commanding officer on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James, said they offloaded 26 metric tons of cocaine and marijuana seized by multiple coast guard units and Canadian partners.

“Every bail of cocaine on this flight deck that doesn’t make it to our shores represents lives saved in New York City, Philly, Chicago, Los Angeles, or any small town that’s dealing with pandemic levels of drug overdoses this year,” said Capt. Vance.