Coast Guard rescues crew from cargo vessel on its side off Georgia coast

News
Posted: / Updated:

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, GA (WSAV) – The U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District is evacuating a crew from a cargo ship that has overturned near St. Simons Sound, Georgia on Sunday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard says they have multiple rescue assets on scene and are working with other local agencies to rescue crew members. The cargo vessel, Golden Ray, is listing heavily.

All vessel traffic in the Port of Brunswick is currently suspended until approved by the Coast Guard Captain of the Port.

A representative with the Seventh District said the Coast Guard is bringing Golden Ray crew members to shore and inspecting them for any injuries. So far, none have been reported.

