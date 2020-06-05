Coast Guard sets no-wake zone for Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – The U.S. Coast Guard has established a no-wake zone for parts of the Intracoastal Waterway in Horry County.

This rule is effective from June 4 through June 30, or until waters recede and conditions allow for safe navigation, whichever occurs first.

This applies to all waters of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway from mile marker 375 near Enterprise Landing to mile marker 366 near Fantasy Island Bridge.

Wakes from vessels increase hazards associated with high waters present in the areas right now.

“The duration of the safety zone is intended to protect personnel, vessels, and the marine environment while the area experiences high water conditions,” according to the Marine Safety Information Bulletin.