Coast RTA eliminates some trips, adds extra buses to others for social distancing

CONWAY, SC (SC) – Coast RTA has eliminated some mid-day trips due to significantly lower ridership in recent weeks.

Peak hour service will remain unchanged so there will be little impact for most commutes. No changes will be made to their paratransit service.

Reductions will begin Wednesday and include:



Route 1 – Conway Local: No changes in service.

Route 2 – Loris: No changes in service.

Route 3 – Bucksport: No changes in service.

Route 7 – Conway/MB Inbound: No trip at 11am from Conway to Myrtle Beach.

Route 7 – MB/Conway Outbound: No trips at 10am and 12 Noon from Myrtle Beach to

Conway.

Route 10 – MB Local: No changes in service.

Route 15N – Kings Hwy/GSMC: No Outbound trips at 10am, 12 Noon, 2pm, 4pm, and

6pm from MB Transfer Center – Trips every 2 hours during midday service.

Route 15S – Kings Hwy/MYR/Market Common: No Outbound trips at 9am, 11am,

1pm, and 5pm from MB Transfer Center. – Trips every 2 hours during midday service

Route 16/16X Georgetown/MB: No changes in service.

Coast RTA is also continuing efforts to avoid full loads on our system in an effort to

maximize social distancing. Theu will have extra buses in place to add service on routes

where they are experiencing large loads.

Their goal is to avoid loads of 20-25 or higher, especially on longer commuter runs to/from inland points in Georgetown (Routes 16 and 16X) and Horry Counties (Routes 1, 7 and 7X).

Customers who are sick are asked to stay home.



Customers can call (843)-488-0865 with questions



Coast RTA fixed routes are $1.50 per ride for adults; $1.25 students with ID; $.75 per

ride for veterans/senior citizens (age 55 and older) /Medicare/disabled citizens; and,

FREE for children, ages 6 and younger (limit 3 with paid adult).

The Express Route fare on the 16 Express is $2 per ride for adults. All transfers are $.25 each. For additional route information, call Coast RTA Customer Service at 843.488.0865. Or, to stay

informed with the latest updates on route information, download the Coast RTA APP at

www.CoastRTARideTracker.com.