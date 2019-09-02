Coast RTA to implement evacuation transportation

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way towards the east coast, Coast RTA has announced they will be changing their service routes and assisting in evacuations.

In a press release, Coast RTA announced that it will be implementing evacuation routes starting Tuesday. On Wednesday all transportation services will be suspended, with the possible exception of evacuation services, weather permitting.

There are 18 designated hurricane evacuation bus stops / pick up locations in Horry County. Coast RTA has posted blue and white hurricane evacuation bus stop signs at each of the designated hurricane pick up locations. A list of those locations can be found here.

Coast RTA will pick up residents waiting at these designated hurricane evacuation bus stops and transport them to an emergency shelter. When the Governor lifts the evacuation order and it has been deemed safe, Coast RTA will transport the residents back to the hurricane evacuation bus stops.

Residents are asked to limit belongings to one bag per person.