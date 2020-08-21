Coastal Carolina reports 9 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, 63 total since June

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University in Conway reported nine new cases of the coronavirus on campus on Friday.

The university created a new website page where students and the public can get updates on the coronavirus spread on campus. The COVID-19 page, under the safety and security section of the site, lists the number of positive cases among students, employees and the cumulative number of cases.

Of the nine new cases on campus, six are among students and three are among employees on campus.

The campus reports 63 positive cumulative cases positive cases between June 8 and Aug. 19. That number is the combined totals of all University testing results, regular surveillance testing results of student-athletes per NCAA guidelines, and positive test results reported by students and employees.

The number of COVID-19 cases on campus will be updated each Friday.