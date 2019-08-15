Coastal Carolina to prepare for move in day

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Chaos sweeps over college campuses this weekend as students and parents take on the hot, hectic, and emotional whirlwind of move-in day.

Over the years, Coastal Carolina University has designed a process to eliminate the time spent sweating in the heat and minimize the dozens of trips up and down the stairs.

The university has an organized check-in system put into place, air conditioned shuttles running from parking lots to residential halls, and a heavy number of volunteers using carts to ensure a smooth process.

This weekend parents and students will be asked to quickly unload in front of their residential halls, move their car to the edge of campus, then be shuttled back to set up the room.

Residential staff recommend leaving large furniture and debated items at home and suggest parents bring home owner’s or renter’s insurance to protect student’s laptops, clothes, or other valuables brought into the dorm.

Students are encouraged to pack items that will make them feel comfortable, safe, and contribute to their academic success.

College move in day is a memorable occasion and the transition for students begins with a smooth move in.