Coastal Carolina University addresses ‘racist and homophobic’ posts from student

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University (CCU) President, David A. DeCenzo addressed posts from one of their students Sunday night.

DeCenzo says the university has been receiving several emails and messages regarding the student’s posts.

In regards to the posts, DeCenzo said, “I unequivocally acknowledge these posts to be racist and homophobic in nature.”

DeCenzo added, “These words create a hostile environment for our students and are in direct conflict with the values of this University. Additional messages which refer to potential violence have been brought to our attention, and our law enforcement is working to assess the threat those messages may pose to our campus community. Once assessed, our law enforcement will determine the appropriate steps to address the posts. Those additional posts are also being reviewed for appropriate follow-up through the student conduct process.”

DeCenzo said in the post that CCU cannot share the specific disciplinary action due to federal privacy laws. They did say that administration will move to convene a review team in order to review future submissions of, “hate-filled messaging from members of our community.”

In regards to social media, DeCenzo said “I am charging our Provost to work with faculty in order to integrate discussion of the responsible use of social media into our curriculum. We need to provide students an opportunity to discuss the wide-ranging impacts social media posts – good and bad – can have upon public discourse as well as an individual’s future educational and professional opportunities.”

President DeCenzo’s full post and remarks can be found in the link below.

From Coastal Carolina University Facebook page

It’s unknown what social media posts CCU is referring to at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

