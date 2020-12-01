Local businesses looking forward CCU ESPN College GameDay

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – History will be made in the city of Conway as ESPN will College Game Day at Coastal Carolina University on Saturday, December 5. The chanticleers will take on Liberty University at 2pm.

As excitement roars through campus and throughout Conway, some people believe this will not only highlight the hustle of the university’s players, but also surrounding businesses.

ESPN made the announcement on Twitter Monday and many are still trying to witness the sold out event.

“They’re the hottest ticket out there right now. Got a lot of people trying to bribe me to go to the game with me,” Sean Kobos explained. He’s a die-hard Coastal fan and alum that hasn’t missed a game this year.

Kobos is also the co-owner of Crafty Rooster in Downtown Conway. “We’re the – Crafty Rooster is named after the chanticleers. So, obviously we’re all pro-coastal here,” he said proudly.

The Crafty Rooster all started as a class project when Kobos attended CCU. Now 11 years later, he’s thankful to still be up and running even in the middle of the pandemic.

Business has started to pick back up after the initial coronavirus outbreak. He told News13, he hopes that the excitement leading up to game day will bring in more support.

“Tickets obviously in short demand. So, hopefully they’ll come out to the restaurants and bars that are showing the game,” Kobos explained.

All hands will be on deck at the restaurant, while he’s cheering from the stands. Meanwhile, Coastal students said this announcement took them by surprise.

“To witness it like in the stands is surreal,” Mya King said. She’s a third-year dance student studying management who told News13 she’s proud to be a chanticleer.

“Tt feels so powerful and just like – it’s awesome. It’s just like an actual football game. I’m so proud of Coastal and the team,” she said.

ESPN and about 5,000 fans and staff members will be inside Brooks stadium, cheering from the stands at a distance.