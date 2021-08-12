Coastal Carolina University moves forward with new $5M athletics stadium

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Within the next two years, Coastal Carolina University’s soccer teams could be playing in a new stadium.

CCU’s men’s and women’s soccer programs will play in a new $5 million facility after the university received approval to build a new stadium.

Officials said the new stadium will include field lighting, bleacher seating, a scoreboard and a building for locker rooms as well as restrooms, concessions and coaches offices that the current one doesn’t have.

The school’s athletic director, Matt Hogue, said the university is working with architects on what the new Facility will look like and the goal is to have the stadium completed by 2023 – that’s when the men and women’s soccer teams play their competition seasons.

“Really sit down and sharpen our pencils, work with the architect on the details of the building, details of the field, the score board and all the type of stuff. and hopefully get that ready to be bid to a contractor within the next 6 to 12 months,” Hogue said.

Plans call for the stadium to be built across Highway 501 at the intramural fields next to the Stevens Tennis Complex. Officials said there has been a need for a new stadium for several years now.

Hogue said the university is excited for the opportunity. He also hopes the facility will help the teams succeed.

“We’ve had this on the books for sometime going back several years and finally we are at the stage where we can move forward with finishing the design and the development and then to begin the actual construction,” Hogue said.