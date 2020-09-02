Coastal Carolina University police charge man with having rifle on campus

FLORENCE, SC – Coastal Carolina University police charged a man with having a firearm on campus after an officer said he saw a rifle the man’s car.

Keyon Burns, 19, of Bluffton, who is not a student, according to the police report, drove past a guard shack at University Place without stopping just after midnight on Tuesday. A short time later, an officer says he observed a rifle in plain view on the back seat of the car driven by Burns.

When asked about the rifle, Burns said he had just bought it at Palmetto State Armory, according to the report. The rifle, along with 19 rounds of ammunition were seized and placed into evidence.

Burns was charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas and issued a written trespass notice. He was released from J. Reuben Long on a $5,000 bond.