CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University just received a record donation.

Conway Medical Center donated $10 million to the university. Part of the donation will go to the Conway Medical Center College of Health and Human Performance, a newly established college at the university.

CCU students enrolled in degree programs like nursing, public health, and sports management will be housed under the new college.

“So the $10 million will help support students. The naming of our college, which is the College of Health and Human Performance, will have an endowment now, to support faculty research and stipends, scholarships,” CCU president Dr. Michael Benson said.

CCU partnered with Conway Medical Center to help increase workforce development in the community.

“It’s been very difficult in health care with about 20% of health care workers retiring or leaving health care during the pandemic. We really have got to work very hard to find new resources, and partnering with an institution like Coastal Carolina will help us provide those resources here at the hospital,” said Brian Argo, Conway Medical Center’s chief operating officer.

A portion of CMC’s donation will also go towards campus infrastructure needs.

It includes a multiple-use facility that will house the new college, as well as further revitalization efforts on the southern portion of the Conway campus.

“We see it as a chance to make a major investment, in a capital project, but most significantly, to help address the workforce needs in our county. We have more and more people moving here, and we have some really acute challenges as it relates to health care and training health care professionals,” Benson said.

Pending state approvals, the first project to move forward will be a nearly 90,000-square-foot indoor practice facility at Brooks Stadium and additional surface parking.

The new college will officially begin its operations on July 1.

It will have more than 1,700 students enrolled when it opens, making it one of the largest colleges at the university.