Coastal Carolina University to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration virtually an in-person with COVID-19 safety protocols.

This year’s event, titled “United in Solidarity: Liberation through Personal Action and Community Activism,” aims to commemorate King’s legacy and to promote and advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

– Tuesday: The MLK Change Wall Signing through Friday from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. During these times, the campus community will have the opportunity to write messages of hope on banners that will be available in the Lib Jackson Student Union Rotunda and in the main lobby of the Wall Building, Kimbel Library and Bryan Information Commons, and Brittain Hall

– From Jan. 25-29, the banners will be on display at various locations on campus for everyone to view and reflect on the messages.

– Tuesday from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom, Bettina Love, Ph.D., will deliver a virtual keynote address titled, “Living a Hip-Hop and Abolitionist Life: Resistance, Creativity, Hip-Hop Civics Ed, Intersectionality, and Black Joy.”

Love, the Georgia Athletic Association Professor in Education at the University of Georgia, will discuss how hip-hop civics education, when linked to the framework of intersectionality and abolitionist teaching, creates a space where Black lives matter and analytic sensibilities are nurtured to engage youth in the work of pursuing and supporting visibility, inclusion, and justice. To register for Love’s address, click here.



– On Jan. 25, the University will hold MLK Teach-Ins. Throughout the day, CCU faculty and staff will lead Zoom-based workshops, lectures, and presentations that represent King’s philosophy of awareness, liberation, and engagement.

For more information, contact Joshua C. Moore, CCU’s director of Intercultural and Inclusion Student Services, at jmoore11@coastal.edu or 843-349-4102.