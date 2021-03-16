College admissions up after standardized testing requirements waived

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – College application data shows colleges are receiving increasingly more applications this year.

The waive of standardized test requirements during the pandemic gives more applicants a sense of hope applying to schools they may have otherwise thought they’d receive a rejection.

The founder of College Planning Center in Garden City says he’s expecting more competition and longer waitlists for students.

“That’s a significant change, when schools lose that one barometer or that one measuring stick where they can compare kids across the country equally,” Christopher Parsons, Founder of College Planning Center in Garden City, said. “You can argue if the test is equal or not, but losing that makes a big difference in how colleges can evaluate students.”

The pandemic upended the traditional college admission process — campus visits, standardized testing, internships, and job shadowing.

Applications submitted through Common App, a forum used by more than 900 colleges, climbed 11% nationwide since the beginning of March.

However, the number of applicants increased by about 2%, indicating that most students are casting a wider net.

“Kids are going to have to find a new way to stand out and make themselves look good to the schools, and if they count on the old ways of working, they are going to be disappointed, especially schools like Clemson and Carolina, schools like that having significant increases in application numbers,” Parsons said.

Parsons is helping his clients turn the pandemic into an opportunity to show resiliency.

“You’ve wanted to learn how to play the piano? Learn how to play the piano online. Learn how to play the guitar. Take a foreign language, something you don’t have to do at school that shows you want to improve yourself,” Parsons said.

Another challenge schools have on their hands is accepting the correct number of applicants.

Too many admissions could mean overcrowded dorms and lecture halls, and not enough could put colleges at risk for a revenue shortfall.

Many high school seniors are getting limited to no help from guidance counselors due to isolation.

The College Planning Center is launching a new program in the coming months to help students access college resources, including test preparation, how to build a college list, and updated information straight from the school admission counselors.

For more information, click here or email info@collegeplanningcenters.com.