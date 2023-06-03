CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Who says you can’t be a pageant queen and a married woman?

Miss Maine USA is making history this year, becoming the first married woman, ever, to compete for the title.

Juliana Morehouse went from walking the stage of winning Miss Maine USA to walking down the aisle at her own wedding.

“I really wanted to get married, but I really wanted to compete for Miss Maine USA one more time. So, my husband and I set a wedding date and had the agreement that if I won Miss Maine USA, and competed one more time, we would have to move our wedding.”

But competing for the crown for Miss USA, and being married, has never happened before. In fact, for the last 70 years, married women have not been allowed to compete in the pageant.

The rules changed last summer, and Juliana Morehouse Locklear became the first married woman to compete, making history.

“Just turned my world upside down. To be able to fulfill two of my biggest dreams, getting married and competing on that national stage. I am just really excited and proud to be a part of the change because there’s no other job that a married woman can’t do because of her marital status.”

Before her title, Juliana moved to the Lowcountry and graduated from the College of Charleston. Her husband, Taylor, attended The Citadel.

She recently moved to Maine and decided now was the time for a longtime dream – becoming Miss USA.

Juliana started competing in pageants at six years old, following in her mother’s footsteps- a former Miss North Carolina.

The history that Juliana made with her wedding has been featured in the headlines of People Magazine and Insider. But she was not expecting it, other than just marrying the love of her life.

“People started to talk about it and I realized that I might get some attention about it. But really I just love my husband- so at the end of the day I get to be with him and fulfill my dream.”

Juliana said her being the first woman ever to do this is not all about her, but only opening the doors for anyone else who is married to have the chance.

As Juliana prepares for the Miss USA pageant later this year, she’s also pursuing two master’s degrees with dreams of one day becoming a counselor.