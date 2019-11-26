College of Charleston reports 5 new mumps cases, urges students with symptoms not to travel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Five new cases of the mumps have been reported at the College of Charleston, bringing the total number of reported cases to 56.

College leaders say a large majority of these reported cases are now no longer infectious. However, it is recommended that if you have had close contact with someone symptomatic with the mumps, monitor yourself for any possible symptoms.

The College is advising those with active symptoms of mumps or those awaiting the results of a test for mumps to delay any Thanksgiving travel through airlines and trains and to continue to self-isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms.

“If it is not possible to change plans for commercial travel, and you are experiencing symptoms of mumps, you are advised to wear a mask to prevent the potential spread of mumps from respiratory droplets,” said CofC President Andrew T. Hsu in a letter to students.

Symptoms of mumps include tender swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline on one or both sides of the face and neck, headache, fever, muscle aches, fatigue, loss of appetite, testicular swelling and pelvic pain.

On Campus

Students who are self-isolating in residence halls over the break should contact front-desk staff to arrange meal delivery.

Students remaining on campus during the break who begin exhibiting symptoms of mumps should visit a local medical facility or contact the College’s Public Safety Department at 843.953.5609 for assistance accessing medical care. Residential students may also contact their residence hall front-desk for assistance. If you have a medical emergency, call 911.

Students remaining on campus during the holiday break due to the mumps outbreak may need to make changes to their airline, train or bus arrangements and will need to provide a doctor’s note to avoid change and cancelation fees. To avoid such fees, ask your healthcare provider for a letter stating the need for an isolation period. A doctor’s note from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control can also be obtained by calling the College’s Public Safety Department at 843.953.5609.

Away from Campus

If you begin experiencing symptoms of mumps while traveling over the holiday break, please contact your healthcare provider or a healthcare provider in the area where you are staying. Tell the healthcare provider you are a student at the College of Charleston and that there is an active mumps outbreak on campus.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of mumps or awaiting the results of a test for mumps should avoid further travel and self-isolate for five days from the onset of symptoms pending confirmation of the diagnosis.

Those experiencing symptoms of mumps while traveling may need to make changes to their airline, train or bus arrangements and will need to provide a doctor’s note to avoid change and cancelation fees. To avoid such fees, ask your healthcare provider for a letter stating the need for an isolation period. A doctor’s note from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control can also be obtained by calling the College’s Public Safety Department at 843.953.5609.

Our faculty have been advised that there may be instances where a student is unable to return to campus due to possible or diagnosed mumps symptoms and that accommodations should be made for the completion of final exams in these specific cases. Students should contact their professors to make alternative arrangements for exams due to a health issue.

“Please don’t take chances with your health and don’t put others at risk while traveling,” said President Hsu.