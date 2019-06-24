College student disappears shortly after ordering Lyft ride

News
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police and friends are investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old University of Utah student whose last communication with her family said she arrived at Salt Lake City International Airport five days ago.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports police said Friday that Mackenzie Lueck’s parents reported her missing on Thursday afternoon.

Lueck texted her parents about 1 a.m. Monday to tell them she arrived at the airport from California, and officials say she took a Lyft ride.

Her phone has since been turned off.

Fine says Alpha Chi Omega sorority members were posting flyers and using social media to search for Lueck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: