CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police are on scene of a collision on Highway 501 in Conway.

The collision has caused the northbound lane of Highway 501 in the area of Waccamaw River Bridge to be closed. No injuries have been reported at this time.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene. Please use caution while driving in the area.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.