Colonial Charters golf course in Longs to reopen under new management

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Local golf course, Colonial Charters, which closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be reopening on August 1, only under new management.

The golf course was recently leased from Founders Group International to Jones & McCabe, a locally owned golf course management company, according to an FGI spokesperson.

Jones & mcCabe was given the option of eventually buying the course, should they choose to do so.

The new management also owns the Valley at Eastport, which is located just minutes away, and will offer reciprocal privileges at the two clubs while maintaining separate membership programs.

LATEST HEADLINES: