Columbus, Ga., police SVU searching for missing 15-year-old

Zoriah Baker

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Zoriah Baker, age 15, was last seen on Sat. Jan. 25 in the area of Old Cusseta Road. Police and Baker’s family are concerned for her safety.

Baker is 4’11” tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Zoriah Barker, should contact the Columbus Police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

