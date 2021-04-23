Comedian says he was racially profiled in Georgia; police deny wrong doing

ATLANTA (AP) — A comedian calls it racial profiling, but a police department working at Atlanta’s airport describes what happened as a “consensual encounter.”

Comedian Eric Andre on Wednesday told his 700,000-plus Twitter followers that he believed he had been racially profiled when officers pulled him aside in a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and asked to search him for drugs.

He says he was the only person of color in line to board at the time.

Andre says he refused a search and was allowed to board his plane.

I really hope that the @ClaytonCountyPD stop their racial profiling tactics at @ATLairport. I wish they owned up to it instead of creating more lies about what happened. They're not creating a safer environment – just using the War on Drugs as an excuse to harass and oppress POC. — Eric Andre (@ericandre) April 22, 2021

The Clayton County Police Department denies any wrongdoing, saying Andre voluntarily spoke to officers and even offered to let officers search his luggage.

The police department didn’t say why its officers chose to speak to Andre.