Community expo brings resource awareness to 34,000 Grand Strand veterans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Veteran Outreach program hosted local veterans at the community’s first veteran exponent event to introduce healthcare options, programs, services, and other resources eligible to veterans.

Health care programs, home realtors, funding, and educational services were among the 30 represented groups working to bring awareness to veterans and the resources they should use to their advantage.

The community event serves as the outreach program’s beginning efforts to ensure veterans are educated and equipped to gain employment, maintain proper records, receive medical benefits, and healthcare.

Coastal Carolina University’s Military to Civilian Success Program was one of the educational services represented at the exponent. The Boeing Military to Civilian Success Program at the university offers veterans and their families indivudual career training.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show the community what we are doing for our veterans and provide an opportunity for them to go back to school and be apart of a lifelong learning community.” Jeremiah Hust, CCU Military Funding Coodinator, said.

The resources are not only available to the thirty-four thousand veterans across the Grand Strand but also their families. Many veterans spoke with vendors to ensure their spouse is receiving eligible benefits too.

The event also informed veterans on how to maintain proper records and how to gain employment.

“Our biggest thing today is bringing awareness to the community that these resources are available to our veterans and bringing together a community under a one-stop-shop has been very special to us,” Veteran Outreach Program Specialist, Chris Aranda, said.

Today’s exponent was the first in the community and received positive feedback from the veterans who showed up some saying they didn’t know about these services until today.