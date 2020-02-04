Community holds prayer vigil for 3 who died in Hartsville club shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Community members gathered on Monday for a prayer vigil to remember the three people shot eight days ago at a Hartsville nightclub.

About 200 people filled the Center Theatre while several local pastors spoke. “We want them to know that the community cares,” said Pastor Reginald Mcleod.

“I think this is a wonderful event, where men and women of God are coming together, praying, bombarding the heavenly’s together, in order to make a difference in our community,” Mcleod said.

Organizers asked people to fill out comment cards on what they would like done to improve safety in the community

Dicaprio Collins, 21, Bryan Robinson, 29, and Garrett Bakhsh, 18, died in the January 26 shooting at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue. Three others were hurt.

Three men are in jail, charged in the case.

